Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Barclays lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.38.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.65. 622,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,067. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.11 and a 200-day moving average of $219.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

