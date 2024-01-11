UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Tops $4.06 on Major Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.06 or 0.00008783 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and approximately $1.48 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00154967 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,949,695 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 927,962,740.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.01152558 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,429,455.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.