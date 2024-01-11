URU Metals (LON:URU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $50.00

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.64), with a volume of 50 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.96).

URU Metals Trading Down 33.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 73.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £825,000.00, a PE ratio of -108.70 and a beta of -0.20.

About URU Metals

(Get Free Report)

URU Metals Limited is involved in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for URU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for URU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.