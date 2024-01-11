US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $46.47 on Thursday. US Foods has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. On average, analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.70.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in US Foods by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in US Foods by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

