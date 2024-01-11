US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65.
US Foods Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of USFD stock opened at $46.47 on Thursday. US Foods has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. On average, analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at US Foods
In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in US Foods by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in US Foods by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
