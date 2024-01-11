US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the December 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ UFIV traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $50.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32.

Get US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.