VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Trading Down 4.6%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 343.59 ($4.38) and last traded at GBX 343.59 ($4.38). Approximately 170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.59).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.18) price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 360.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 347.14. The company has a market capitalization of £361.32 million, a PE ratio of 1,431.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,333.33%.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

