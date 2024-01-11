Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Up 593.4% in December

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a growth of 593.4% from the December 15th total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 540,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vaccinex Trading Down 11.4 %
Shares of VCNX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.57. 113,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,275. Vaccinex has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26.
Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Vaccinex Company Profile
Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.
