Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Up 593.4% in December

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a growth of 593.4% from the December 15th total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 540,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of VCNX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.57. 113,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,275. Vaccinex has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vaccinex by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 104,083 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vaccinex by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vaccinex in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vaccinex by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Vaccinex by 250.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 99,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

