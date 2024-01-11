Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,207,505 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 511% from the previous session’s volume of 361,106 shares.The stock last traded at $91.14 and had previously closed at $92.23.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.21. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Financials ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

