Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 11.2% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,032,460,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,428 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,891 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,842,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,096,390. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $116.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

