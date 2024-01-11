Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,234,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,405,194. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

