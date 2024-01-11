Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $311.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,251. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $314.26. The stock has a market cap of $101.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

