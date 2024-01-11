Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 182.6% from the December 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VTWV traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $131.26. The company had a trading volume of 47,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,640. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $109.96 and a 1 year high of $139.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.56.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTWV. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 488.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $199,000.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

