Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 182.6% from the December 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
VTWV traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $131.26. The company had a trading volume of 47,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,640. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $109.96 and a 1 year high of $139.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.56.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
