Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Sold by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94,304.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,905,000 after buying an additional 2,156,742 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after buying an additional 279,113 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,815,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,490.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 40,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 68,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.00. 37,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,769. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.33 and its 200 day moving average is $124.56. The stock has a market cap of $789.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.96 and a 52-week high of $139.57.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

