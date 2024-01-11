Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Bull Street Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bull Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.7% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,307 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,440,000 after buying an additional 2,840,167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,210,000 after acquiring an additional 429,514 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.95. 2,189,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,148. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.63. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

