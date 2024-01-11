Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,654. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $182.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.84 and its 200 day moving average is $165.95.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.