Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$113.12 and last traded at C$113.00. 191,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 220,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$112.80.

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$110.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$107.27.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.