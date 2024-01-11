Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$113.12 and last traded at C$113.00. 191,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 220,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$112.80.
Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$110.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$107.27.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Energy
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.