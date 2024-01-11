Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Blue Chip Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 17,751.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Blue Chip Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $34,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321,918. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

