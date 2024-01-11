VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Trading Down 8.6%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.79 and last traded at $44.79. Approximately 102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VACNY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of VAT Group in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.34.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates in Valves and Global Service segments.

