Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.94

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.94 and traded as high as C$18.35. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$18.15, with a volume of 4,770 shares traded.

Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Vecima Networks from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$435.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Vecima Networks had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of C$61.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$61.36 million. Research analysts expect that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.0995724 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

