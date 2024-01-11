Velas 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.36 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $69.63 million and $2.36 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00084755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00028018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00023354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,544,380,887 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

