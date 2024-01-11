Velas (VLX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.62 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $69.62 million and $2.62 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00085227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00027904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00022907 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007912 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006365 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001580 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,544,380,898 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

