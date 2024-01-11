Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Down 75.6% in December

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the December 15th total of 261,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Versus Systems Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of VS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.74. 175,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,602. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. Versus Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 121.77% and a negative net margin of 3,663.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Versus Systems will post -11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Versus Systems

About Versus Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Versus Systems by 105.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 920,683 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Versus Systems in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

