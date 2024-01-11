Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Down 75.6% in December

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the December 15th total of 261,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of VS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.74. 175,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,602. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. Versus Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.
Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 121.77% and a negative net margin of 3,663.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Versus Systems will post -11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.
