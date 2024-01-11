Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Short Interest Up 335.4% in December

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 335.4% from the December 15th total of 551,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVTL. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

Vertical Aerospace stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.60. 362,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,206. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. Vertical Aerospace has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Vertical Aerospace ( NYSE:EVTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertical Aerospace will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

