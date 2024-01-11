VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2024

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0558 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UITB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,257. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UITB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,056,000 after buying an additional 347,250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,866,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 51,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 47,547 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,103,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,867,000 after buying an additional 28,218 shares during the period.

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

