Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0234 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.06. 7,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,556. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.22. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $261.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 59,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 291.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

