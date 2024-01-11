VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:CIL)

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0268 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CIL traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $41.38. 84 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 152.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 579.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 36,583 shares during the period.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

