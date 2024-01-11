VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Declares Dividend of $0.09

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ USTB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.55. 24,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,236. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $49.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.00.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,711.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

