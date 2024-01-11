VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CDC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.06. 162,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,145. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,121.04 and a beta of 0.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.45.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 159,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.