VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Declares $0.11 Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1138 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.10. The company had a trading volume of 37,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,490. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $74.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

