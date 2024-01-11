Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.25% of Village Super Market worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 234.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 130,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Village Super Market in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Village Super Market Price Performance

NASDAQ:VLGEA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.14. 16,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,572. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $372.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.30.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $536.35 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.33%.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

