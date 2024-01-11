Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.40

Shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.40 and traded as high as $21.53. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 27,515 shares.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

