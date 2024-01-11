Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.40

Shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.40 and traded as high as $21.53. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 27,515 shares.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Down 0.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.