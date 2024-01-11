Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 1,223.8% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 136.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 78,127 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 12.9% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of VGI remained flat at $7.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,710. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.