Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Update

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the December 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.51. 95,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,737. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.62.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.96%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,187 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

