Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Update

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the December 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.51. 95,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,737. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.62.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.96%.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.