Wallington Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,350 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 5.1% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $27,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $906,000. MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $715,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 23.2% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,020 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,071 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.48. 1,737,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,984. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $94.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.