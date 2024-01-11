Wallington Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wallington Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $65.22. 1,618,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,736. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average of $61.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.98 and a twelve month high of $65.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

