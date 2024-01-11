Wallington Asset Management LLC Sells 1,820 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Wallington Asset Management LLC decreased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley accounts for 3.0% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $16,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.37. 262,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,152. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.45. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.53.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WRB

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.