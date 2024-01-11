Wallington Asset Management LLC Sells 380 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in Roche by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 105,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Roche by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 5.6% during the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the second quarter valued at about $4,198,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.15. 966,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,396. Roche Holding AG has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

