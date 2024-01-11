Wanchain (WAN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.51 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $46.04 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00083919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00027729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00023164 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,518,461 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.