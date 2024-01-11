WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFCGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. WD-40 updated its FY24 guidance to $4.78-$5.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.780-5.150 EPS.

WD-40 Trading Down 1.4 %

WDFC traded down $3.78 on Thursday, hitting $268.81. The company had a trading volume of 57,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,798. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55 and a beta of -0.07. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $163.82 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

Institutional Trading of WD-40

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

