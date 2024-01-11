WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. WD-40 updated its FY24 guidance to $4.78-$5.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.780-5.150 EPS.

WD-40 Trading Down 1.4 %

WDFC traded down $3.78 on Thursday, hitting $268.81. The company had a trading volume of 57,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,798. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55 and a beta of -0.07. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $163.82 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

Institutional Trading of WD-40

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

