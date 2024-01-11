Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0517 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN EAD opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,715,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $803,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 56,911 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

