Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0517 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN EAD opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $7.05.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
