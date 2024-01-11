Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the December 15th total of 249,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIX remained flat at $4.91 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 160,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,035. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,915,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after buying an additional 95,573 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

