Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the December 15th total of 249,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HIX remained flat at $4.91 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 160,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,035. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Featured Stories
