Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Up 245.9% in December

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 245.9% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,526. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $11.80.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEA. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at about $187,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

