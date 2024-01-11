Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,414.59

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,414.59 ($43.53) and traded as high as GBX 3,594 ($45.81). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,548 ($45.23), with a volume of 894,071 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,045 ($51.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,402.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,415.54. The company has a market cap of £6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2,100.59, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a GBX 34.10 ($0.43) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Whitbread’s payout ratio is currently 4,970.41%.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

