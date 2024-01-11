Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.23 Million

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and $721.09 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wirtual has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wirtual should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wirtual using one of the exchanges listed above.

