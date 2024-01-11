WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Short Interest Down 89.4% in December

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the December 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WCBR traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,797. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 million, a PE ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.85. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 325.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 147.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 42.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

