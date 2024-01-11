WP Advisors LLC Has $5.51 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

WP Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up approximately 2.3% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.60.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

