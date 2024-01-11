Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and $1.04 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped HBAR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,649,003,052 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,649,003,052.344246 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.08289367 USD and is up 6.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,035,100.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped HBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped HBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.