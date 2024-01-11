XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP) Shares Down 9.6%

Shares of XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) were down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 31,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 19,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

XBP Europe Stock Down 5.1 %

Insider Activity at XBP Europe

In other XBP Europe news, major shareholder Cfac Holdings Viii, Llc. sold 100,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $1,150,726.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,601,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,459,762.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About XBP Europe

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. It offers XBP platform that provides secure messaging services; request to pay solutions; enterprise information management solutions; digital mailroom and records digitization solutions; business process management and intelligent workflow automation solutions; integrated communications solution; banking and financial industry solutions and services; cross-border payments; digitization of checks; confirmation of payee; and mortgage and loan management solutions.

