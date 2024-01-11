Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Short Interest Update

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the December 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $672,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Xilio Therapeutics by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Xilio Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XLO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 103,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,948. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $4.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a market cap of $23.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.49.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

