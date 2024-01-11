Y.D. More Investments Ltd Buys Shares of 9,503 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,000. ASML comprises about 1.1% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $6,349,000. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $628,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in ASML by 145.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 3.5% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ASML by 84.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $718.19. 346,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,970. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $702.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $668.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $283.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

